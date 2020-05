You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources World's worst parking? Driver reverses into shop then jolts forward into four parked cars



A bungling driver performed a shocking parking fail - reversing into a shop then accelerating forwards into a road of four cars. Thanapob Maichui, 45, was slotting the white Isuzu SUV into a space.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:55 Published 2 days ago Articulated lorry smashes into car making a right turn across dual-carriageway in Thailand



Shocking CCTV footage shows an articulated lorry smashing into a car that was making a right turn across a motorway. Pickup driver Kriengsak Jukhiew, 26, said he was heading to the neighboring.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:54 Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Norfolk A47 driver used dumbbell to hold down engine part The motorist also had no licence or insurance and their car was seized, police say.

BBC News 4 days ago





Tweets about this