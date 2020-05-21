Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus: Lockdown rules in Scotland - What can we do, and when?

BBC Local News Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Tayside and Central Scotland -- Scotland's plan for exiting lockdown will be in four phases. So, what's happening with schools, pubs, hairdressers and gyms?
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: William makes video calls to Scottish charities during lockdown

William makes video calls to Scottish charities during lockdown 01:59

 The Duke of Cambridge spent time this week calling Scottish charities, after the Covid-19 outbreak forced him to abandon plans to conduct duties for the Church of Scotland. Prince William called charities in Glasgow, Renfrewshire and Ayr on Tuesday, and to an emergency services workers' charity on...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Scotland's new lockdown rules [Video]

Scotland's new lockdown rules

People in Scotland will be allowed to meet members of other households outdoors as golf courses prepare to reopen.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:42Published
Four-phase plan to ease Scottish lockdown to begin next week [Video]

Four-phase plan to ease Scottish lockdown to begin next week

Nicola Sturgeon reveals her four-point plan for easing the Covid-19 lockdown in Scotland, but she cautioned stricter measures may be put in place if progress in tackling the virus falters. Scots will..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:56Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Nicola Sturgeon lays out roadmap for easing Scotland's lockdown from next week

Scotland will begin to emerge from its coronavirus lockdown in phases starting from next week, Nicola Sturgeon has said.
Independent Also reported by •BBC News

Coronavirus lockdown could be eased in Scotland from end of month

Lockdown measures in Scotland could be eased within days of May 28, Nicola Sturgeon has announced.
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this

AnneLaird15

Anne Laird RT @garywilson2013: Nicola Sturgeon has proved to be the leader of the nation here. I admire her greatly! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿#NicolaSturgeon #CoronaCri… 12 minutes ago

londonn60929305

london news RT @LBCNews: With coronavirus rules changing across the UK here's everything we know so far about children returning to schools in England,… 14 minutes ago

BBCTayCent

BBC Tayside Central Coronavirus: Lockdown rules in Scotland - What can we do, and when? https://t.co/QGlteY0xhk 24 minutes ago

tracy_steinberg

Tracy A Steinberg BBC News - Coronavirus: Lockdown rules in Scotland - What can we do, and when? https://t.co/I234RwjBK4 28 minutes ago

BryntirionBIZ

@BryntirionBiz&Econ RT @guardian: Nicola Sturgeon eases coronavirus lockdown rules in Scotland https://t.co/RVfNvzWzpM 1 hour ago

LBCNews

LBC News With coronavirus rules changing across the UK here's everything we know so far about children returning to schools… https://t.co/Ul41Uk5Pez 2 hours ago

scotnews_edits

scotnews_edits Coronavirus: Lockdown rules in Scotland - What can we do, and when? - BBC News https://t.co/zGfmTrPUY2 ➜… https://t.co/8kk4Ib5b9s 2 hours ago

arennys

arennys #lobovivo #FBPE Carlaw urging Sturgeon for clarity is laughable and comment from No.10 is typically condescending....… https://t.co/oXXMG0wnJ2 2 hours ago