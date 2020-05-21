Coronavirus: Lockdown rules in Scotland - What can we do, and when?

The Duke of Cambridge spent time this week calling Scottish charities, after the Covid-19 outbreak forced him to abandon plans to conduct duties for the Church of Scotland. Prince William called charities in Glasgow, Renfrewshire and Ayr on Tuesday, and to an emergency services workers' charity on...
Nicola Sturgeon reveals her four-point plan for easing the Covid-19 lockdown in Scotland, but she cautioned stricter measures may be put in place if progress in tackling the virus falters. Scots will..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:56Published