Powerful image proves that while coronavirus is changing our way of life, it will never slow down homophobia or antisemitism Friday, 22 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

A rally against California’s coronavirus lockdown revealed many protestors’ true colours, and surprise: those colours are incredibly antisemitic and homophobic. On May 12 a crowd of around 200 people gathered in the city of Huntington Beach to express their anger at the state’s mandated stay-at-home... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this