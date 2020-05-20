Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
World
Americas
U.S.
Europe
• U.K. •
Asia-Pacific
India
Australia
Africa
Middle East
One News Page
>
UK News
>
Man fled to Scotland using IRA links, court hears
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
Man fled to Scotland using IRA links, court hears
Friday, 22 May 2020 (
2 days ago
)
Sean Paul Farrell, 35, is wanted over a suspected bid to kill a PSNI officer.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Recent related news from verified sources
Dublin man accused of police bomb bid 'used IRA connections to flee to Scotland,' court told
A Dublin man wanted over a suspected bid to kill a PSNI officer with an under-car bomb allegedly used his IRA connections to flee to Scotland, a court has been...
Belfast Telegraph
2 days ago
Police hunt wanted man with links to Hereford and Leominster
POLICE are still searching for a wanted man who failed to appear at court in relation to a number of sexual offences.
Hereford Times
4 days ago
Tweets about this
In the News
Hong Kong
Beijing
Boris Johnson
Dominic Cummings
Karachi
Coronavirus disease 2019
Pakistan
Donald Trump
Argentina
Chris Patten
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Memorial Day
Sessions
Joe Biden
Ryan Leaf
Bundesliga
George Clooney
WORTH WATCHING
Hong Kong braces for protests over new China security law
China National People's Congress focuses on economic recovery
Dominic Cummings: I behaved reasonably and legally in travelling to Durham
Grant Shapps defends Dominic Cummings