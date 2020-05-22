Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Eid al-Fitr 2020 live updates - moon sighting, latest news and celebrations

Tamworth Herald Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
Eid al-Fitr 2020 live updates - moon sighting, latest news and celebrationsEid al-Fitr - also written Eid ul Fitr - sees an end to the daily fasting of Ramadan and the start of the next month, Shawwal.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Peru coronavirus cases surpass 100,000

Peru coronavirus cases surpass 100,000 02:14

 Latin America has overtaken the US and Europe in new daily coronavirus cases for three days now becoming the new epicentre of the pandemic.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Indonesian traders risk losing licences to stay open during Eid [Video]

Indonesian traders risk losing licences to stay open during Eid

Some preparing for Islamic holiday are ignoring restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:25Published
ABC Action News Latest Headlines | May 21, 5am [Video]

ABC Action News Latest Headlines | May 21, 5am

Watch the latest ABC Action News headlines any time. Updated weekdays during from 4am to 11:30pm.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 03:00Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Eid moon sighting UK - this is when Eid al-Fitr 2020 is expected to start

Eid moon sighting UK - this is when Eid al-Fitr 2020 is expected to startA confirmed sighting of the hilal (crescent) moon is used to determine the start of Eid al-Fitr though some follow the calendar drawn up in Saudi Arabia - here's...
Tamworth Herald


Tweets about this

JumbaMaryam

🧕Village girl🧕 Eid-Ul-Fitr Moon Sighting 2020 Live Updates in Saudi Arabia: No Moon Sighted, Eid Will be Celebrated on Sunday, May… https://t.co/W1SAbfIEHo 3 minutes ago

olaabdwaahid

waahid abiodun yusuf RT @Jabie09587199: Eid-Ul-Fitr Moon Sighting 2020 Live Updates in Saudi Arabia: No Moon Sighted, Eid Will be Celebrated on Sunday, May 24 t… 4 minutes ago

Jabie09587199

Jabie Eid-Ul-Fitr Moon Sighting 2020 Live Updates in Saudi Arabia: No Moon Sighted, Eid Will be Celebrated on Sunday, May… https://t.co/uUAJ0zvCmI 5 minutes ago

naufeelkhatri

Naufeel Khatri Eid-Ul-Fitr Moon Sighting 2020 Live Updates in Saudi Arabia: No Moon Sighted, Eid Will be Celebrated on Sunday, May… https://t.co/hvd13PKXu6 10 minutes ago

MalikZaibAlam1

Malik Zaib Alam Eid-Ul-Fitr Moon Sighting 2020 Live Updates in Saudi Arabia: No Moon Sighted, Eid Will be Celebrated on Sunday, May… https://t.co/5fuBZTPmm7 10 minutes ago

bigloads

bigloads RT @latestly: Eid Moon Sighting 2020 in Russia Live News Updates: Crescent Not Sighted in Russia, Muslims to Celebrate Eid on May 24 #MoonS… 16 minutes ago

SHADAB_CHOHAN

Raja Shadab Ehsan Chohan 🙂 @fawadchaudhry has lost his prediction about Eid because Saudi Arabia announce that #EidUlFitr will be e in Saudia… https://t.co/FC0yVhf4Gd 16 minutes ago

afrazsh65333079

afraz shaikh RT @ZeeNewsEnglish: Eid-ul-Fitr 2020 Saudi Arabia moon sighting. Follow live updates https://t.co/dBEB2uZR8V 19 minutes ago