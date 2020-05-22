Global  

Coach company Shearings collapses into administration

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
Specialist Leisure Group which owns coach company Shearings has collapsed into administration.
Specialist Leisure Group collapses into administration

Specialist Leisure Group, which owns coach company Shearings, has collapsed into administration, the firm has announced.
Independent

