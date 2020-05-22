‘National hero’ teachers urged to remain at work during Easter holidaysWelsh Education Minister Kirsty Williams calls on school staff to do what they can to keep schools open for NHS staff and carers during the two weeks that should have been the Easter holidays.
Business Impactsy... several members of congress are calling for a national "two- week" shelter in place order. "you're gonna lose a number of people to the flu. but you're gonna lose more people by putting a country..
damian clode National Holidays collapses into administration with thousands of holidays cancelled and 2,500 jobs lost - Hull Live https://t.co/ZMnA9QHoaR 16 minutes ago
Sophie Corcoran RT @HullLiveTom: Thousands of holidays lost as National Holidays in administration https://t.co/Wj8MfGjqlq 1 hour ago
🏴 iJake ⛔🚌⛔ 💚 Thousands of holidays lost as National Holidays in administration
https://t.co/4HaSsKT4fj 1 hour ago
Tom Kershaw Thousands of holidays lost as National Holidays in administration https://t.co/Wj8MfGjqlq 1 hour ago
dave Thousands of holidays lost as National Holidays in administration https://t.co/hk7dlprmg0 2 hours ago