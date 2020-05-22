Global  

Thousands of holidays lost as National Holidays in administration

Hull Daily Mail Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
Thousands of holidays lost as National Holidays in administrationNational Holidays coach trips are popular with people in Hull and the East Riding.
‘National hero’ teachers urged to remain at work during Easter holidays [Video]

‘National hero’ teachers urged to remain at work during Easter holidays

Welsh Education Minister Kirsty Williams calls on school staff to do what they can to keep schools open for NHS staff and carers during the two weeks that should have been the Easter holidays.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:14Published
Business Impacts [Video]

Business Impacts

y... several members of congress are calling for a national "two- week" shelter in place order. "you're gonna lose a number of people to the flu. but you're gonna lose more people by putting a country..

Credit: WCBIPublished

Recent related news from verified sources

National Holidays advice on refunds and vouchers after collapse

National Holidays' parent company Specialist Leisure Group entered administration on Friday leading to the cancellation of thousands of holidays and 2,500 job...
Hull Daily Mail


