Coach company Shearings collapses into administration Friday, 22 May 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

More than 64,000 bookings have been cancelled and more than 2,500 jobs lost More than 64,000 bookings have been cancelled and more than 2,500 jobs lost 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources 2.5k jobs lost as coach company Shearings collapses More than 64,000 bookings have been cancelled and more than 2,500 jobs lost

Hull Daily Mail 9 hours ago





Tweets about this