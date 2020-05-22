Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Labour call for action after reports police spoke to Dominic Cummings over breaking lockdown rules

Independent Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
The Labour Party has urged Downing Street to provide a "very swift explanation" after reports suggested the prime minister's chief political aide Dominic Cummings was spoken to by police about a trip he made to Durham during the coronavirus lockdown.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Chhattisgarh police performs last rites of migrant labour in Durg

Chhattisgarh police performs last rites of migrant labour in Durg 01:13

 Chhattisgarh police performed cremation ceremony of a migrant labour in Durg as his family couldn't reach to city due to coronavirus lockdown. During the hardship time, police lent the helping hand to the family. During the last rituals, police made video call to the family to make them see the last...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

New clashes with police as anti-lockdown protests erupt across Europe [Video]

New clashes with police as anti-lockdown protests erupt across Europe

Thousands of people across Europe took to the streets to oppose their governments’ lockdown measures amid the pandemic. From London to Berlin and Warsaw, demonstrators clashed with police, who..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:14Published
Anti-Lockdown Protesters Call for Livermore Mayor to Reopen City [Video]

Anti-Lockdown Protesters Call for Livermore Mayor to Reopen City

Anti-lockdown protests have been sprouting up across the country and California in recent weeks. On Saturday that protest movement came to Livermore. Wilson Walker reports. (5-16-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:01Published

Recent related news from verified sources

UK PM Johnson's close aide Cummings broke lockdown rules: newspapers

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's closest adviser, Dominic Cummings, travelled more than 400 km from his London home after showing symptoms of coronavirus,...
Reuters

Dominic Cummings 'investigated' after 'flouting lockdown'

Dominic Cummings 'investigated' after 'flouting lockdown'Our sister title the Mirror reports that top aide Dominic Cummings was spotted by witnesses at his parents’ home 250 miles from his London property.
Daily Record


Tweets about this