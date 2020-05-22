Labour call for action after reports police spoke to Dominic Cummings over breaking lockdown rules
Friday, 22 May 2020 () The Labour Party has urged Downing Street to provide a "very swift explanation" after reports suggested the prime minister's chief political aide Dominic Cummings was spoken to by police about a trip he made to Durham during the coronavirus lockdown.
