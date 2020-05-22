Global  

Coronavirus: Dominic Cummings visited parents' home while he had symptoms

BBC News Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
Sources close to Dominic Cummings defend his trip from London to Durham while he had virus symptoms.
UK PM Johnson's close aide Cummings broke lockdown rules: newspapers

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's closest adviser, Dominic Cummings, travelled more than 400 km from his London home after showing symptoms of coronavirus,...
Reuters Also reported by •BBC NewsWales OnlineBelfast TelegraphIndependent

