Survivor tells of ‘turbulence’ and warning before Pakistan plane crash

Belfast Telegraph Saturday, 23 May 2020 ()
One of the two survivors of the Pakistan plane crash said the flight had proceeded normally until its descent, when there was a sudden jolt.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
News video: Pakistan plane crash - locator map

Pakistan plane crash - locator map 00:23

 Courtesy: Fatima Naqvi A passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi, according to the country’s civil aviation authority.

