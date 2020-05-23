Boris Johnson faces pressure to sack Dominic Cummings for breaking lockdown

Calls have been made for Dominic Cummings to resign from his role as chief adviser to the Prime Minister after reports emerged he broke lockdown rules by travelling 260 miles from his London home. In a joint investigation, the Mirror and the Guardian reported that police intervened after receiving a...
The prime minister's address to the nation on Sunday about new coronavirus lockdown measures for England was met with confusion by some. On Monday, speaking in the House of Commons, Johnson delivered a..
