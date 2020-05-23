Global  

Boris Johnson faces pressure to sack Dominic Cummings for breaking lockdown

Tamworth Herald Saturday, 23 May 2020 ()
Boris Johnson faces pressure to sack Dominic Cummings for breaking lockdownPolice confirmed they attended a property in County Durham after it emerged that Dominic Cummings travelled more than 260-miles from his London home during the lockdown.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Calls for Dominic Cummings to resign after reports he broke lockdown rules

Calls for Dominic Cummings to resign after reports he broke lockdown rules 01:18

 Calls have been made for Dominic Cummings to resign from his role as chief adviser to the Prime Minister after reports emerged he broke lockdown rules by travelling 260 miles from his London home. In a joint investigation, the Mirror and the Guardian reported that police intervened after receiving a...

