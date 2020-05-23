Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus: Calls for Dominic Cummings to resign after lockdown travel

BBC Local News Saturday, 23 May 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Tyne and Wear -- Labour demands action after the PM's aide went to his parents while self-isolating with Covid-19 symptoms.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Calls for Dominic Cummings to resign after reports he broke lockdown rules

Calls for Dominic Cummings to resign after reports he broke lockdown rules 01:18

 Calls have been made for Dominic Cummings to resign from his role as chief adviser to the Prime Minister after reports emerged he broke lockdown rules by travelling 260 miles from his London home. In a joint investigation, the Mirror and the Guardian reported that police intervened after receiving a...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ian Blackford calls for Dominic Cummings to resign [Video]

Ian Blackford calls for Dominic Cummings to resign

The Scottish National Party's Westminster leader Ian Blackford has called on Dominic Cummings to resign over allegations he broke lockdown rules by travelling hundreds of miles to his parents while..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:05Published
All you need to know from the May 23 coronavirus briefing [Video]

All you need to know from the May 23 coronavirus briefing

Dominic Cummings' journey to Durham during lockdown became the focus of the question and answer session with the media at the daily coronavirus briefing on May 23, along with announcements on new..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:51Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Dominic Cummings defends lockdown trip as 'right thing' to do amid calls for him to resign

Dominic Cummings has broken his silence after it emerged he apparently flouted lockdown rules by travelling to Durham with his sick wife and child.
Independent Also reported by •BBC NewsBelfast Telegraph

Boris Johnson facing calls to sack Dominic Cummings over 'flouting of lockdown'

Boris Johnson facing calls to sack Dominic Cummings over 'flouting of lockdown'The top aide was spotted by witnesses 250 miles from his London property at his parents home in Durham.
Daily Record


Tweets about this

Swanswan0307

Swanswan #It'sAllJohnson'sFault RT @IanLaveryMP: Let’s “take back control “ “ get this done “ We’re all watching you ⁦@BorisJohnson⁩ Coronavirus: Calls for Dominic Cum… 2 minutes ago

anneardunes

Anne Drain RT @superhotbitch: When Boris Johnson was admitted to hospital on April 5th Dominic Cummings was seen dancing to Abba in his parents garden… 5 minutes ago

RJ_R

R -J R RT @BBCNews: Coronavirus: Calls for Dominic Cummings to resign after lockdown travel https://t.co/SCY8IKll80 13 minutes ago