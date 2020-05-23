Coronavirus: Calls for Dominic Cummings to resign after lockdown travel

Calls have been made for Dominic Cummings to resign from his role as chief adviser to the Prime Minister after reports emerged he broke lockdown rules by travelling 260 miles from his London home. In a joint investigation, the Mirror and the Guardian reported that police intervened after receiving a...
Dominic Cummings has broken his silence after it emerged he apparently flouted lockdown rules by travelling to Durham with his sick wife and child. Independent Also reported by •BBC News •Belfast Telegraph