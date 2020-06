Saturday, 23 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

DAVID BENNETT Of Hereford, but formerly of Lower Welson, Eardisley. Passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, May 7th, aged 69 years. Dave was a retired probation officer, author and volunteer in Hay on Wye, including 'Dial a Ride', the Oxfam Shop and Hay Castle. May he rest in peace. Funeral arrangements by Oak Tree Funeral Services of The Wharf, Eardisley, Tel. 01544 327829 👓 View full article