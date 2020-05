You Might Like

Tweets about this Tom French RT @DouglasBarrie: SNP Westminster leader @Ianblackford_MP has called on the head of the UK's civil service to investigate the “rule-breaki… 5 minutes ago Nicola Fisher RT @RadioClydeNews: SNP calls for Cummings investigation in letter to civil service chief https://t.co/W0RJY8bMmq 31 minutes ago Radio Clyde News SNP calls for Cummings investigation in letter to civil service chief https://t.co/W0RJY8bMmq 31 minutes ago Douglas Barrie SNP Westminster leader @Ianblackford_MP has called on the head of the UK's civil service to investigate the “rule-b… https://t.co/L8RPJYQP2w 32 minutes ago Irish Examiner SNP calls for Cummings investigation in letter to UK's civil service chief https://t.co/4dmEPLy9AG 45 minutes ago BreakingNews.ie SNP calls for Cummings investigation in letter to UK's civil service chief https://t.co/7kiF4bJgq2 45 minutes ago DTN Breaking News SNP calls for Cummings investigation in letter to UK's civil service chief 49 minutes ago