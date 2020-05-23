Global  

Chwech arall wedi marw yng Nghymru ar ôl cael Covid-19

BBC News Saturday, 23 May 2020 ()
Iechyd Cyhoeddus Cymru yn adrodd bod chwech yn rhagor o bobl wedi marw ar ôl cael coronafeirws.
