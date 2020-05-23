Chwech arall wedi marw yng Nghymru ar ôl cael Covid-19 Saturday, 23 May 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Iechyd Cyhoeddus Cymru yn adrodd bod chwech yn rhagor o bobl wedi marw ar ôl cael coronafeirws. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this