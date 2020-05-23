Global  

Phillip Schofield wants you to know there’s ‘strength in talking’ in a emotional message about mental health

PinkNews Saturday, 23 May 2020
Phillip Schofield impressed on his Twitter followers the importance of talking in an emotional message about mental health and suicide. Schofield, who has been open about his own mental health struggles prior to coming out as gay this year, shared the fundraising page of Alison Watson, whose son Morgan took his own life on...
