Phillip Schofield wants you to know there’s ‘strength in talking’ in a emotional message about mental health
Saturday, 23 May 2020 () Phillip Schofield impressed on his Twitter followers the importance of talking in an emotional message about mental health and suicide. Schofield, who has been open about his own mental health struggles prior to coming out as gay this year, shared the fundraising page of Alison Watson, whose son Morgan took his own life on...
Singer and Songwriter Jackie Brown joins us to talk about her experiences that lead her to write her newest song "Balance", and what she learned about taking care of your own mental health. "Balance" can be found on Apple Music or Spotify today! To learn more about the band and to listen to more...
"Queer Eye" star Karamo is known for helping people work through their emotions. But it's his own experience with severe depression, anxiety and drug addiction... CBS News Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph •The Next Web