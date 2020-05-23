'This was staying put': Grant Shapps attempts to defend Dominic Cummings' 500-mile lockdown round trip to Durham
Saturday, 23 May 2020 () The transport minister has insisted the government's chief advisor Dominic Cummings did not break the lockdown rules when he made a 500-mile round trip to his family in Durham.
