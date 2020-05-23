Global  

'This was staying put': Grant Shapps attempts to defend Dominic Cummings' 500-mile lockdown round trip to Durham

Independent Saturday, 23 May 2020 ()
The transport minister has insisted the government's chief advisor Dominic Cummings did not break the lockdown rules when he made a 500-mile round trip to his family in Durham.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Shapps defends Cummings over lockdown journey

Shapps defends Cummings over lockdown journey 00:57

 Transport Secretary Grant Shapps answers questions about Boris Johnson's aide Dominic Cummings travelling to Durham during lockdown. Mr Shapps said Mr Cummings had made the 250-mile journey in order to safeguard the welfare of his children.

