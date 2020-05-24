Government recruit 25,000 people ahead of coronavirus test and trace system
Sunday, 24 May 2020 (
4 days ago)
The Government aims for human contact tracers to be in place for June 1
Video credit: ODN - Published
13 hours ago
Matt Hancock has launched the UK government's track and trace program at today's Downing Street press briefing. The health secretary added that, for the system to be effective, track and trace would have to become "a new way of life". Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at... Government launch NHS 'Test and Trace' program 02:32
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
How will the coronavirus test-and-trace system work? Boris Johnson has announced that NHS England’s contact-tracing system aimed at containing the spread of coronavirus will go live on Thursday. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:52 Published 9 hours ago
Government's 'Test and Trace' system starts The PM came under fire from MPs ahead of the launch of 'test and trace', by continuing to support his adviser Dominic Cummings. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 03:53 Published 10 hours ago
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this