On the anniversary of Section 28 coming into law, fears are growing that history is repeating itself Sunday, 24 May 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

It’s been 32 years since Section 28 came into law, banning local authorities and schools from the “promotion of homosexuality”, and by proxy, sponsoring discrimination against all queer identities. The clause – an amendment to the Local Government Act 1988 – was born from a homophobia that had become... 👓 View full article

