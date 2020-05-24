'As I understand it': Grant Shapps flounders in attempted defence of Dominic Cummings

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources All you need to know from the May 23 coronavirus briefing



Dominic Cummings' journey to Durham during lockdown became the focus of the question and answer session with the media at the daily coronavirus briefing on May 23, along with announcements on new.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:51 Published 16 hours ago Grant Shapps defends Dominic Cummings



Grant Shapps has defended Dominic Cummings, following allegations the No 10 adviser broke lockdown rules by travelling hundreds of miles to his parents while suffering from coronavirus symptoms. Facing.. Credit: ODN Duration: 02:29 Published 19 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Grant Shapps dodges question on whether PM knew about Dominic Cummings' lockdown trip to Durham A cabinet minister has said Boris Johnson was "pretty ill" when Dominic Cummings took a 250-mile trip during lockdown, as he dodged questions about what the...

Independent 1 hour ago



UK PM Johnson's adviser Cummings will not resign: minister British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's senior adviser Dominic Cummings, who drove 400 km (250 miles) to northern England while coronavirus lockdown measures were...

Reuters 36 minutes ago





Tweets about this