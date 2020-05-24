Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'As I understand it': Grant Shapps flounders in attempted defence of Dominic Cummings

Independent Sunday, 24 May 2020 ()
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has struggled to present a coherent explanation for Dominic Cummings' movements during lockdown, as pressure mounts for the prime minister's top aide to stand down.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Shapps defends Cummings over lockdown journey

Shapps defends Cummings over lockdown journey 00:57

 Transport Secretary Grant Shapps answers questions about Boris Johnson's aide Dominic Cummings travelling to Durham during lockdown. Mr Shapps said Mr Cummings had made the 250-mile journey in order to safeguard the welfare of his children.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

All you need to know from the May 23 coronavirus briefing [Video]

All you need to know from the May 23 coronavirus briefing

Dominic Cummings' journey to Durham during lockdown became the focus of the question and answer session with the media at the daily coronavirus briefing on May 23, along with announcements on new..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:51Published
Grant Shapps defends Dominic Cummings [Video]

Grant Shapps defends Dominic Cummings

Grant Shapps has defended Dominic Cummings, following allegations the No 10 adviser broke lockdown rules by travelling hundreds of miles to his parents while suffering from coronavirus symptoms. Facing..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:29Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Grant Shapps dodges question on whether PM knew about Dominic Cummings' lockdown trip to Durham

A cabinet minister has said Boris Johnson was "pretty ill" when Dominic Cummings took a 250-mile trip during lockdown, as he dodged questions about what the...
Independent

UK PM Johnson's adviser Cummings will not resign: minister

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's senior adviser Dominic Cummings, who drove 400 km (250 miles) to northern England while coronavirus lockdown measures were...
Reuters


Tweets about this