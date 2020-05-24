Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Yousef Makki: Mother of stabbed teen dies 'with broken heart'

BBC News Sunday, 24 May 2020 ()
Manchester Grammar student Yousef Makki died after being stabbed in the heart in March last year.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this