The devastating impact and horrific legacy of Section 28, from Margaret Thatcher to Esther McVey, explained in just two minutes Sunday, 24 May 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

On the 32nd anniversary of the introduction of Section 28, one Twitter user has illustrated its history and enduring legacy in a two-minute video. Section 28, which came into law on May 24, 1988, banned local authorities and schools from “promoting of homosexuality”, resulting in state-sponsored discrimination... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this FrancescaZH#StayAtHome🕷🇮🇹🇪🇺🌍 RT @PinkNews: The devastating impact and horrific legacy of Section 28, from Margaret Thatcher to Esther McVey, explained in just two minut… 25 minutes ago Paul Vindici RT @sowhat_hq: The devastating impact and horrific legacy of Section 28, from Margaret Thatcher to Esther McVey, explained in just two minu… 52 minutes ago So What The devastating impact and horrific legacy of Section 28, from Margaret Thatcher to Esther McVey, explained in just… https://t.co/gJqbJcgfzc 54 minutes ago