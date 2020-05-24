Jacqueline Jossa: I need some time but we haven’t split

Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne splitJacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne have reportedly called time on their marriage, three years after they tied the knot.
Daily Express #JacquelineJossa breaks silence on Dan Osborne 'split' rumours: 'I need some time' https://t.co/zhbZDugzhL https://t.co/z8bPU012BJ 45 minutes ago
Daily Express RT @expressceleb: #JacquelineJossa breaks silence on Dan Osborne 'split' rumours: 'I need some time' https://t.co/LYDI7cl57N https://t.co/l… 1 hour ago
Express Celebrity 💫 #JacquelineJossa breaks silence on Dan Osborne 'split' rumours: 'I need some time' https://t.co/LYDI7cl57N https://t.co/lhQEdLcLjw 1 hour ago
TTW Jacqueline Jossa breaks silence on Dan Osborne ‘split’ rumours: ‘I need some time’ https://t.co/HIkLsItCXU 4 hours ago
RSVP Magazine "I need some time."
https://t.co/bUtOQDwJnu 4 hours ago