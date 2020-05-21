Full bank holiday opening times for Tesco, Asda, Aldi and Morrisons

Phil Mayall RT @veromoderno: Good news! We will be opening tomorrow for Bank Holiday Monday, 4pm-9:30pm, Call & Collect and Deliveroo. Full takeaway… 4 hours ago

Vero Moderno 🇮🇹 Good news! We will be opening tomorrow for Bank Holiday Monday, 4pm-9:30pm, Call & Collect and Deliveroo. Full t… https://t.co/HbyPGqxlRM 6 hours ago

HSHK LPC RT @Knowsley_CCG: Over the upcoming #BankHoliday, GP practices will be closed across #Knowsley. Community pharmacies will either be close… 2 days ago

Calne Town Council RT @NHSBSWCCG: If you need to visit a pharmacy over the bank holiday weekend, don't forget we have a full list of which pharmacies will be… 2 days ago

NHSBSWCCG If you need to visit a pharmacy over the bank holiday weekend, don't forget we have a full list of which pharmacies… https://t.co/Wq4QmwXVvJ 2 days ago

Citizens Advice South Somerset We will be closed on Monday 25th May due to the Spring Bank Holiday. Our telephone, email and WhatsApp advice servi… https://t.co/cF7EdLp6Qs 2 days ago

NHS Knowsley - nhs.uk/coronavirus Over the upcoming #BankHoliday, GP practices will be closed across #Knowsley. Community pharmacies will either be… https://t.co/iFe0hIfPwQ 2 days ago