Related videos from verified sources Popp’s Ferry Elementary hosting drive-thru award ceremonies



Teachers at Popp’s Ferry Elementary School haven’t seen their students since March. So in order to try to put the finishing touches on the school year, a three day drive-thru awards.. Credit: WXXV Published 6 days ago U.K. School Slammed For It's 'Crazy' Reopening Ideas



NORTHUMBERLAND, ENGLAND — Holywell Village First School has been slammed for its 'ridiculous' set of ideas of social distancing after it revealed extreme measures in a now-deleted Facebook.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:59 Published 1 week ago You Might Like

Tweets about this Birmingham Live Watch Birmingham teachers do the Don't Rush Challenge to cheer up pupils and parents https://t.co/DdBdi4P628 11 hours ago Capital Prep Bball RT @CPrepHartford: Watch the Don't Rush Challenge...Teachers Edition!https://t.co/NHU4SkTuUs 3 days ago Cprep Hartford Watch the Don't Rush Challenge...Teachers Edition!https://t.co/NHU4SkTuUs 5 days ago