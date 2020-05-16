Hospital stops accepting patients due to high coronavirus numbers

12Pat RT @nickreeves9876: Weston General Hospital in Weston-super-Mare has been forced to stop accepting new admissions in its A&E department due… 17 seconds ago Mrs Lyn Hewitson RT @itvnews: Weston General Hospital said the action is temporary, and is solely in place to protect staff and patients following a high nu… 27 seconds ago Ian Spindley #stopclimatechange RT @premnsikka: Weston General Hospital has stopped accepting new patients in a bid to reduce the spread of coronavirus. The refusal of pat… 1 minute ago Joan RT @BremainInSpain: The cabinet is meeting today to discuss easing of lockdown, then this hits the news!! Hospital forced to close A&E 'due… 1 minute ago ً 🐝 RT @MetroUK: BREAKING: Hospital closes A&E and stops accepting patients after outbreak of coronavirus https://t.co/K49IpsfUAM 2 minutes ago Eilidh RT @UNISONSW: One week until our schools are set to welcome additional pupils and Weston General Hospital has shut to new A&E admissions du… 2 minutes ago Alan Russell RT @expressionessd1: Hospital forced to close A&E 'due to high number of patients with coronavirus' https://t.co/ibRjhgDMs4 5 minutes ago Luma 💜💜Boris rocks!💜💜 RT @CwtchyQ: Hospital forced to close A&E 'due to high number of patients with coronavirus' https://t.co/ypovEk5khC 6 minutes ago