Monday, 25 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Police and Crime Commissioner Martin Surl says it will make it tougher for police to enforce the rules going into half term and says Downing Street must answer questions about Mr Cummings visit to Durham. Police and Crime Commissioner Martin Surl says it will make it tougher for police to enforce the rules going into half term and says Downing Street must answer questions about Mr Cummings visit to Durham. 👓 View full article