Brian May reveals he was rushed to hospital after heart attack

Monday, 25 May 2020
Brian May reveals he was rushed to hospital after heart attackThe Queen legend took to Instagram to share all with fans on Bank Holiday Monday.
Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published
News video: 'I had a small heart attack' - Brian May

'I had a small heart attack' - Brian May 02:39

 Rock legend Brian May told his followers of a recent heart attack and the stent surgery he opted for.

