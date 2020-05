Major furlough update as employers to pay 'up to 30% of wages from August' Monday, 25 May 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said the furlough scheme will be in place until at least October, however, companies will be asked to start sharing the cost from August. Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said the furlough scheme will be in place until at least October, however, companies will be asked to start sharing the cost from August. 👓 View full article

