Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 13 hours ago Members of the public shout 'resign' as Dominic Cummings arrives home 01:01 Dominic Cummings is confronted by angry members of the public upon his return home from Downing Street on Sunday evening, following accusations that he broke lockdown rules by visiting his parents in Durham. Boris Johnson defended Mr Cummings' actions on Sunday and said he had behaved "with...