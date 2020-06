Monday, 25 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Soap actor Camryn Grimes has come out as bisexual and thrown her hat into the ring to take on the role of Batwoman from Ruby Rose. Grimes, who currently stars in CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless, made the comments on Twitter after Rose announced she was quitting the show. Following Rose’s announcement,... πŸ‘“ View full article