In Pictures: Basking on the beach in bank holiday sunshine Monday, 25 May 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Britons made the most of eased lockdown restrictions on Bank Holiday Monday, flocking to beaches to soak up the sunshine. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources Beach revellers keep social distancing this bank holiday



Residents of Weston-super-Mare are keeping to the lockdown guidelines and steering clear of the beach this bank holiday. Revellers who did venture down to the seafront were seen strictly adhering to.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:00 Published 2 weeks ago You Might Like

Tweets about this