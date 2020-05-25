Global  

Coronavirus: Weston General Hospital halts admissions

BBC Local News Monday, 25 May 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Somerset -- Weston General Hospital has a high number of Covid-19 cases and has temporarily stopped accepting new patients.
