basia lautman RT @doctor_oxford: Rising numbers of #COVID19 patients have just forced overwhelmed Weston A&E to close. This is precisely why Cummings’… 6 seconds ago

Steven Baker @BBCNews Great idea, not that R is rising, https://t.co/qRQ1N1VDSM 11 seconds ago

Trisha Wade 🕷️#FBPE 🇪🇺🐟 RT @RhiannonSmith_: @piersmorgan Weston super mare today. Our hospital has shut due to so much covid and yet my brother took this from his… 15 seconds ago

Jen Wood RT @juniordrblog: Please just #stayathome. UK hospital closes A&E and no longer accepting new patients due to high number of coronavirus c… 16 seconds ago

JoMarie357 RT @IainBaileIain: One week after crowds flocked to Weston-Super-Mare as Boris ended lockdown, you have this: Coronavirus outbreak sees We… 22 seconds ago

Christine Wookey RT @DrAmirKhanGP: I know the weather is gorgeous and the temptation is to see friends and family And those at the top are setting the wor… 26 seconds ago