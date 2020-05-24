Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dominic Cummings statement as Johnson's senior advisor addresses allegations

Daily Record Monday, 25 May 2020 ()
Dominic Cummings statement as Johnson's senior advisor addresses allegationsThe senior advisor spoke in the Rose Garden in Downing Street.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Boris Johnson faces sustained pressure to sack Dominic Cummings

Boris Johnson faces sustained pressure to sack Dominic Cummings 01:25

 Boris Johnson is facing sustained pressure to sack his key aide Dominic Cummings following allegations he breached coronavirus lockdown restrictions. The Prime Minister will discuss the easing of measures at a Cabinet meeting on Monday, but the political storm over his chief adviser’s trip looks...

Related videos from verified sources

PM defends advisor amid calls for resignation [Video]

PM defends advisor amid calls for resignation

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has defended his advisor Dominic Cummings during the daily Downing Street press conference amid calls Mr Cummings should resign over allegations he broke lockdown rules...

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:54Published
Protesters turn up at home of Dominic Cummings in London [Video]

Protesters turn up at home of Dominic Cummings in London

A protest van playing a video of PM Boris Johnson turned up outside the home of Dominic Cummings this afternoon (24 May). Another man was also seen holding a placard which read "Why are you above the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:13Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this