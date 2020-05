ian mchaffie RT @DarrenPlymouth: Larking around in the park with your gay mates during lockdown. Great. Finding appropriate child care for your special… 10 seconds ago George Eyers RT @caulmick: Finally calling out the hypocrisy of @LeoVaradkar TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar has been pictured eating with friends in the Phoen… 15 seconds ago Ailis Ní Chofaigh It matters that he breached regulations which were clearly came from his own office: “If you’re visiting a public… https://t.co/MPAjJ6p1tq 11 minutes ago 𝕡𝕖𝕨𝕥𝕖𝕣 𝕥𝕒𝕟𝕜𝕒𝕣𝕕 “I risked tea” shock from Irish Taoiseach https://t.co/J8oDmfDZfF 11 minutes ago Gratsi Is this proof of a person who is not in touch with the Irish people? The Guardian: Irish taoiseach Leo Varadkar de… https://t.co/T2eH08x2vh 13 minutes ago paddyearly RT @caulmick: Irish taoiseach Leo Varadkar denies picnic with friends was Covid-19 rule breach “If you’re visiting a public amenity try n… 13 minutes ago Terry McLarnon RT @5Ahardy: Irish taoiseach Leo Varadkar denies picnic with friends was Covid-19 rule breach https://t.co/9BaRcXvS6T Elitism: "Liz Canavan… 16 minutes ago Ladi Dairo Irish taoiseach @LeoVaradkar denies picnic with friends was #Covid19 rule breach https://t.co/ww5lwuJLX4 25 minutes ago