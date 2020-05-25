Dominic Cummings’ Downing Street statement in full

Dominic Cummings is confronted by angry members of the public upon his return home from Downing Street on Sunday evening, following accusations that he broke lockdown rules by visiting his parents in..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:01Published
Sally RT @TVRav: This hasn't gone away, it's got worse.
- Dominic Cummings went to Downing Street after visiting his wife with covid symptoms.
-… 3 seconds ago
Tam Dolan 🏴🇪🇺 RT @HackneyAbbott: Dominic Cummings complains at his Downing Street press conference that there had been a long string of inaccurate storie… 3 seconds ago
🌈Angela Street RT @StigAbell: I imagine Dominic Cummings in a Downing Street room staring thoughtfully at three different pairs of jogging bottoms. 9 seconds ago
Basspieler RT @benjaminbutter: Hang on. Dominic Cummings just said he went home to his wife, who was sick, during the lockdown, then left his home and… 10 seconds ago
Hayley RT @TGFMichaelRosen: Unelected Dominic Cummings will use 10 Downing Street as a back drop for his press conference at 4pm.
This government… 15 seconds ago