Why Mary Lou McDonald is a prisoner of her mentors' narrative about the IRA's 'armed struggle' Monday, 25 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

There is much to be admired about the Sinn Fein president, Mary Lou McDonald. She is an articulate politician and a staunch advocate for social change. Ms McDonald is clearly a vote-getter, but, more importantly, she is not Gerry Adams. There is much to be admired about the Sinn Fein president, Mary Lou McDonald. She is an articulate politician and a staunch advocate for social change. Ms McDonald is clearly a vote-getter, but, more importantly, she is not Gerry Adams. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this