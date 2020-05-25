Normal People’s Paul Mescal to raffle off his chain for charity

Paul Mescal auctioning off his character's chain from 'Normal People' for charityPaul Mescal auctioning off his character's chain from 'Normal People' for charity The chain belonging to the actor's 'Normal People' character Connell Waldron has become a huge hit with viewers and..
How Paul Mescal And Daisy Edgar-Jones Prepared For Normal People | BustleThe highly anticipated Hulu adaptation of Sally Rooney’s ‘Normal People,’ a moving look at first love, is finally here. Lucky for us… we snagged a Zoom date with the series' breakout stars..
andrea RT @ira: Paul Mescal’s monologue in episode 10 of Normal People https://t.co/TiK2x0J0rP 10 minutes ago
suzanne heathcote and laura neal stan "Normal People" Stars Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal Read Thirst Tweets https://t.co/8yVD77PItm via @YouTube 24 minutes ago
RTÉ Brainstorm Why are we so obsessed with Normal People? Forget @mescal_paul's chain & those***scenes, #NormalPeople arrived at… https://t.co/8bQUlUB2VO 34 minutes ago
The US Sun Normal People’s @mescal_paul lifts lid on ‘brutal’ therapy scene that left him ‘bawling’ https://t.co/dSoht1uUZU 55 minutes ago
monstagigz 'Utterly enthralling and set to make stars of its lead couple.' Our preview of #NormalPeople:… https://t.co/na4bqzjupj 1 hour ago
Joe Thompson Just finished #NormalPeople. It's pretty special. Easily the most connected I've felt to a TV show in a long time.… https://t.co/wBTpQh8VLQ 1 hour ago
The Irish News Normal People actor Paul Mescal 'incredibly passionate' about GAA
https://t.co/d46ReQGOj8 2 hours ago
Ira Madison III Paul Mescal’s monologue in episode 10 of Normal People https://t.co/TiK2x0J0rP 3 hours ago