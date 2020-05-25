Global  

Normal People's Paul Mescal to raffle off his chain for charity

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 25 May 2020
Normal People star Paul Mescal is raffling off his chain in order to raise money for a suicide prevention charity.
Video credit: Movie Trailer News - Published
News video: Paul Mescal's Chain

Paul Mescal's Chain 01:21

 The chain belonging to the actor's 'Normal People' character Connell Waldron has become a huge hit with viewers.

