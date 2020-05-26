Douglas Ross: Tory minister resigns in protest at Dominic Cummings lockdown row

Gordon Harris RT @BenPBradshaw: At least one of them appears to possess a scintilla of integrity. #covid19uk https://t.co/eniiLLdfz5 5 seconds ago dean hodges Can't wait for all the defenders of cummings to state that Douglas Ross is really a hard left Trot rather than a no… https://t.co/OAsVBNwkxS 8 seconds ago Matthew Young I presume Douglas Ross, Tory minister who has just resigned, is a left wing critic. https://t.co/vDaHQUwpjP 14 seconds ago Brian Reynard Well its good to know there is one Govt Minister, namely Mr Douglas Ross, who is a man of principle and good sense.… https://t.co/wuy4uqE3lj 19 seconds ago paul davies #StillLabour 🌹 RT @chakrabortty: 365 Tory MPs. Only one has a spine https://t.co/5A4ci7ZupB 31 seconds ago kim nicoll The first Tory finding the prospect of losing his seat too hot to ignore. Douglas Ross resigns as gov minister. Do… https://t.co/ozEMVvZIDS 44 seconds ago Edward Harkins RT @1917paul: Minister "in good faith" tell voters "they were all wrong and one senior advisor to the government was right" Translates to I… 48 seconds ago Torcuil Crichton Scots Tory MP @Douglas4Moray praised across the benches for resigning as Minister - @Ianblackford_MP: "This will h… https://t.co/OLjwRLq7um 51 seconds ago