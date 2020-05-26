Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Douglas Ross: Tory minister resigns in protest at Dominic Cummings lockdown row

Independent Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
A Tory minister has resigned in protest at the row over Dominic Cummings' alleged breach of coronavirus lockdown rules.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: UK PM Johnson's adviser Cummings will not resign - minister

UK PM Johnson's adviser Cummings will not resign - minister 01:19

 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's senior adviser Dominic Cummings, who drove 400 km (250 miles) to northern England while coronavirus lockdown measures were in place, will not resign, Transport Minister Grant Shapps said on Sunday.

Related videos from verified sources

Dominic Cummings: Government minister resigns over aide's alleged breach of lockdown [Video]

Dominic Cummings: Government minister resigns over aide's alleged breach of lockdown

Douglas Ross has resigned from the Government over Dominic Cummings’ alleged breach of lockdown rules. Mr Ross was the parliamentary under-secretary of state for Scotland. It is the first resignation..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published
All you need to know from the May 25 Covid-19 briefing [Video]

All you need to know from the May 25 Covid-19 briefing

Prime Minister Boris Johnson backed his senior adviser over a trip to Durham during lockdown, and announced the phased reopening of retailers from June 1 during Bank Holiday Monday's coronavirus daily..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

gordonh59

Gordon Harris RT @BenPBradshaw: At least one of them appears to possess a scintilla of integrity. #covid19uk https://t.co/eniiLLdfz5 5 seconds ago

ludowhufc

dean hodges Can't wait for all the defenders of cummings to state that Douglas Ross is really a hard left Trot rather than a no… https://t.co/OAsVBNwkxS 8 seconds ago

matt_young

Matthew Young I presume Douglas Ross, Tory minister who has just resigned, is a left wing critic. https://t.co/vDaHQUwpjP 14 seconds ago

pbr843

Brian Reynard Well its good to know there is one Govt Minister, namely Mr Douglas Ross, who is a man of principle and good sense.… https://t.co/wuy4uqE3lj 19 seconds ago

pddavies1965

paul davies #StillLabour 🌹 RT @chakrabortty: 365 Tory MPs. Only one has a spine https://t.co/5A4ci7ZupB 31 seconds ago

kimnicoll3

kim nicoll The first Tory finding the prospect of losing his seat too hot to ignore. Douglas Ross resigns as gov minister. Do… https://t.co/ozEMVvZIDS 44 seconds ago

EdwardHarkins

Edward Harkins RT @1917paul: Minister "in good faith" tell voters "they were all wrong and one senior advisor to the government was right" Translates to I… 48 seconds ago

Torcuil

Torcuil Crichton Scots Tory MP @Douglas4Moray praised across the benches for resigning as Minister - @Ianblackford_MP: "This will h… https://t.co/OLjwRLq7um 51 seconds ago