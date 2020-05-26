Douglas Ross: Tory minister resigns in protest at Dominic Cummings lockdown row

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's senior adviser Dominic Cummings, who drove 400 km (250 miles) to northern England while coronavirus lockdown measures were in place, will not resign, Transport Minister Grant Shapps said on Sunday.
Douglas Ross has resigned from the Government over Dominic Cummings’ alleged breach of lockdown rules. Mr Ross was the parliamentary under-secretary of state for Scotland. It is the first resignation..
Prime Minister Boris Johnson backed his senior adviser over a trip to Durham during lockdown, and announced the phased reopening of retailers from June 1 during Bank Holiday Monday's coronavirus daily..
