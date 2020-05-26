Global  

Coronavirus: Scotland Office minister quits over Dominic Cummings

BBC News Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
Scotland Office minister Douglas Ross quits his UK government post over the Dominic Cummings lockdown row.
