Renato Tapia transfer update as Rangers and Celtic-linked star provides update

Daily Record Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
Renato Tapia transfer update as Rangers and Celtic-linked star provides updateReports in his native South America suggest the all-action star is eyeing an extended stay in Europe.
