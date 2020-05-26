Dominic Cummings: Minister Douglas Ross quits over senior aide's lockdown actions

Boris Johnson is facing sustained pressure to sack his key aide Dominic Cummings following allegations he breached coronavirus lockdown restrictions. The Prime Minister will discuss the easing of measures at a Cabinet meeting on Monday, but the political storm over his chief adviser’s trip looks...
Douglas Ross has resigned from the Government over Dominic Cummings’ alleged breach of lockdown rules. Mr Ross was the parliamentary under-secretary of state for Scotland. It is the first resignation..
