Dominic Cummings: Minister Douglas Ross quits over senior aide's lockdown actions

BBC News Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
Douglas Ross resigns, saying Dominic Cummings' view on lockdown guidance is "not shared by majority".
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
News video: Boris Johnson faces sustained pressure to sack Dominic Cummings

Boris Johnson faces sustained pressure to sack Dominic Cummings 01:25

 Boris Johnson is facing sustained pressure to sack his key aide Dominic Cummings following allegations he breached coronavirus lockdown restrictions. The Prime Minister will discuss the easing of measures at a Cabinet meeting on Monday, but the political storm over his chief adviser’s trip looks...

Dominic Cummings: Government minister resigns over aide's alleged breach of lockdown [Video]

Dominic Cummings: Government minister resigns over aide's alleged breach of lockdown

Douglas Ross has resigned from the Government over Dominic Cummings’ alleged breach of lockdown rules. Mr Ross was the parliamentary under-secretary of state for Scotland. It is the first resignation..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published
UK PM's chief adviser Dominic Cummings leaves London home as questions mount [Video]

UK PM's chief adviser Dominic Cummings leaves London home as questions mount

Dominic Cummings leaves his north London home on Tuesday morning (May 26). The chief adviser to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday refused to apologise as he said a 260-mile round trip during..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:06Published

