Edrych ymlaen at ryddid o'r cyfnod clo yn Guernsey Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Torri gwallt, pizza gyda ffrindiau - rhai o'r pethau y caiff pobl Guernsey wneud o ddydd Sadwrn. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this