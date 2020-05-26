Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

White woman investigated after lying to police that an innocent Black man was threatening her. He just so happens to be a queer comic hero

PinkNews Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
A Black man threatened by white woman Amy Cooper in Central Park happens to be a former Marvel Comics editor, who explored the issue of discrimination by introducing the first gay male character in a Star Trek comic. Christian Cooper went viral on May 25 after birdwatching in the Ramble, a protected nature reserve in...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Police Launch Manhunt For College Student In Double Murder, Kidnapping [Video]

Police Launch Manhunt For College Student In Double Murder, Kidnapping

Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Connecticut law enforcement are hunting a double murder suspect. According to Newser, University of Connecticut senior Peter Manfredonia is believed to be armed and..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
Narcotic movie (1933) - Harry Cording, Joan Dix, Patricia Farley [Video]

Narcotic movie (1933) - Harry Cording, Joan Dix, Patricia Farley

Narcotic movie trailer HD (1933) - Plot synopsis: As the opening scroll tells us, Narcotic was "presented in the hope that the public may become aware of the terrific struggle to rid the world of drug..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:30Published

Tweets about this