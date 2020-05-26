White woman investigated after lying to police that an innocent Black man was threatening her. He just so happens to be a queer comic hero Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )

A Black man threatened by white woman Amy Cooper in Central Park happens to be a former Marvel Comics editor, who explored the issue of discrimination by introducing the first gay male character in a Star Trek comic. Christian Cooper went viral on May 25 after birdwatching in the Ramble, a protected nature reserve in... 👓 View full article

