Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Despite his best efforts and refusal to wear a face mask, Donald Trump has been branded the ‘least masculine’ president in modern history

PinkNews Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
A professor has attempted to understand why working class, white, American men support Donald Trump “who is, by their own standards, the least masculine man ever to hold the modern presidency”. In an opinion piece for The Atlantic, Tom Nichols, a conservative professor at the Naval War College in Rhode Island,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Trump Plays Golf Amid Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]

Trump Plays Golf Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

President Donald Trump went to play golf for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic. According to Reuters, Trump visited the Trump National Golf Club in the Washington suburbs. The last time he..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Michigan's Attorney General Criticizes Trump Not Wearing A Mask [Video]

Michigan's Attorney General Criticizes Trump Not Wearing A Mask

Michigan’s Attorney General Dana Nessel called President Donald Trump “a petulant child.” She said he “refuses to follow the rules,” as shown during his tour of a Ford factory. Nessel said..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this