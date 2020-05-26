Global  

Boy George is struggling to grasp why a Tory minister has resigned over Dominic Cummings’ lockdown trip to Durham

PinkNews Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
A Tory minister has quit due to the row over Dominic Cummings and, apparently, it’s all a bit much for Boy George. Junior government minister Douglas Ross became the first to resign over the row on Tuesday, one day after Cummings gave a press conference attempting to explain why he broke lockdown to travel to …...
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Tory MP says Dominic Cummings has to go

Tory MP says Dominic Cummings has to go 00:51

 Conservative MP Steve Baker says that the Prime Minister's top aide Dominic Cummings needs to go after it emerged he travelled 260 miles to be near family during lockdown.

Graffiti targeting UK PM's chief adviser Dominic Cummings appears near his home in London [Video]

Graffiti targeting UK PM's chief adviser Dominic Cummings appears near his home in London

Graffiti targeting Dominic Cummings has appeared near his home in Islington, north London. Footage filmed on Tuesday morning (May 26) shows graffiti on the side of a Sainsbury's at 325 Essex Road,..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:34Published
Dominic Cummings: Government minister resigns over aide's alleged breach of lockdown [Video]

Dominic Cummings: Government minister resigns over aide's alleged breach of lockdown

Douglas Ross has resigned from the Government over Dominic Cummings’ alleged breach of lockdown rules. Mr Ross was the parliamentary under-secretary of state for Scotland. It is the first resignation..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published

sh4nnonbby

shawtys like a melody in my head RT @PinkNews: Boy George is struggling to grasp why a Tory minister has resigned over Dominic Cummings' lockdown trip to Durham https://t.c… 22 minutes ago

PinkNews

PinkNews Boy George is struggling to grasp why a Tory minister has resigned over Dominic Cummings' lockdown trip to Durham https://t.co/toqEg2qaU4 54 minutes ago