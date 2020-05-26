Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Simon Jordan fights Celtic's corner as he takes 'snide' Gareth McAuley to task

Daily Record Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
Simon Jordan fights Celtic's corner as he takes 'snide' Gareth McAuley to taskThe former Northern Ireland international issued an astonishing broadside aimed at the Hoops.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this