Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

No new coronavirus deaths reported in Northern Ireland

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
No new deaths with coronavirus in Northern Ireland were reported on Tuesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: No new coronavirus deaths reported in Northern Ireland

No new coronavirus deaths reported in Northern Ireland 02:04

 Minister of Health Robin Swann announces no new deaths with coronavirus were reported on Tuesday in Northern Ireland. This is the first time since the pandemic took hold in March that the daily figure has been zero.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Allegheny Co. Reports 11 New Coronavirus Cases, No New Deaths [Video]

Allegheny Co. Reports 11 New Coronavirus Cases, No New Deaths

Allegheny County reports 11 new coronavirus cases and for the third day in a row, no new deaths. This brings the countywide case count to 1,816 and keeps the death toll at 150

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:20Published
Train firm using disinfectant which ‘will kill coronavirus for up to 30 days’ [Video]

Train firm using disinfectant which ‘will kill coronavirus for up to 30 days’

Govia Thameslink Railway’s entire fleet of Southern, Thameslink, Great Northern and Gatwick Express trains, plus stations and staff areas, have been treated with a powerful new disinfectant which it..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published

Tweets about this

SECambForEurope

Southeast Cambs for Europe #FBPE Yesterday no new coronavirus deaths reported in Rep of Ireland- today none in Northern Ireland. The virus is not ye… https://t.co/IjKfBIuKvB 2 minutes ago

brewskicsp

CSP .🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 RT @mattuthompson: NEW: No new coronavirus deaths were reported today in Northern Ireland. That's the first day there have been no new Cov… 5 minutes ago

AnneOdling

anne odling-smee RT @KenReid_utv: No new Coronavirus deaths reported in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours. There have been another 28 tested positive fo… 6 minutes ago

FinolaMoss

Finola Moss No new coronavirus deaths reported in Northern Ireland https://t.co/1GSAgvbfmb 6 minutes ago

artemis0801

artemis #FBPE #WeToldYouSo RT @TheCanaryUK: No new coronavirus deaths reported in Northern Ireland. https://t.co/FM00S1MHOk 10 minutes ago

pulsetoday

PulseToday Northern Ireland has reported no new coronavirus deaths, for the first time since 18th March https://t.co/mH5ldutsgf 12 minutes ago

AntrimLoyalist

Antrim Loyalist RT @Sage_Opinion: BBC News - Coronavirus: No deaths reported in NI in last 24 hours https://t.co/suEiryJKSR 13 minutes ago

TheCanaryDiscov

The Canary Discovery No new coronavirus deaths reported in Northern Ireland. https://t.co/qDViJ9XrsJ 13 minutes ago